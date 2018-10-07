Sundance doc Studio 54 played a solo New York engagement over the weekend, taking in $15K with sold out shows. The film is the second release for filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer who also had Scotty And The Secret History of Hollywood in theaters over the summer.

Racking up the big numbers, though, was Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s Free Solo, topping a million over the weekend with a $590K three-day gross in 41 theaters. Cohen Media Group bowed fellow doc The Great Buster: A Celebration with two runs, taking in $7,234.

Fox Searchlight expanded Robert Redford starrer The Old Man & The Gun to 49 theaters, grossing $385K ($7,857 average). Neon jumped Monsters And Men to 143 theaters in its second frame grossing $146K, while The Orchard planted All About Nina in 23 theaters in its second frame, taking in $13,300. Abramorama’s Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. played seven gigs for week two, grossing just shy of $32K. And Sony Classics’ Puzzle crossed $2M in its 10th outing.

NEW RELEASES

The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $7,234, Average $3,617

Studio 54 (Zeitgeist Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend 15,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

All About Nina (The Orchard) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $13,300, Average $578, Cume $48,431

Black ’47 (IFC Films) Week 2 [6 Theater] Weekend $6,093, Average $1,016, Cume $17,555

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 2 [41 Theaters] Weekend $590,598, Average $14,404, Cume $1,005,509

Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. (Abramorama) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $31,955, Average $4,565, Cume $92,081

Monsters And Men (Neon) Week 2 [143 Theaters] Weekend $146,092, Average $1,022, Cume $337,654

The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [49 Theaters] Weekend $385,000, Average $7,857, Cume $575,455

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Assassination Nation (Neon) Week 3 [15 Theaters] Weekend $7,752, Average $517, Cume $1,989,146

Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [107 Theaters] Weekend $458,831, Average $4,288, Cume $1,238,386

Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $5,811, Average $1,937, Cume $39,127

The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) Week 3 [54 Theaters] Weekend $207,229, Average $3,838, Cume $694,000

Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [44 Theater] Weekend $67,573, Average $1,536, Cume $154,806

Lizzie (Roadside Attractions/Saban Films) Week 4 [25 Theaters] Weekend $16,625, Average $665, Cume $611,947

Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Film) Week 4 [36 Theater] Weekend $37,350, Average $1,038, Cume $166,836

Bisbee ’17 (4th Row Films) Week 5 [13 Theaters] Weekend $7,560, Average $582, Cume $87,888

God Bless The Broken Road (Freestyle Releasing) Week 5 [53 Theaters] Weekend $21,866, Average $413, Cume $2,822,511

Pick Of The Litter (Sundance Selects) Week 6 [59 Theaters] Weekend $53,124, Average $900, Cume $453,702

Ya Veremos (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 6 [37 Theaters] Weekend $22,500, Average $608, Cume $4,151,705

Beautifully Broken (ArtAffects)Week 7 [2 Theaters] Weekend $3,238, Average $1,619, Cume $1,201,422

The Bookshop (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 7 [40 Theaters] Weekend $29,880, Average $747, Cume $1,549,665

Blaze (Sundance Selects) Week 8 [80 Theaters] Weekend $36,284, Average $454, Cume $650,463

Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 8 [31 Theaters] Weekend $16,530, Average $533, Cume $3,404,117

We The Animals (The Orchard) Week 8 [7 Theaters] Weekend $2,859, Average $408, Cume $398,237

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [358 Theaters] Weekend $403,082, Average $1,126, Cume $6,809,916

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [22 Theaters] Weekend $7,735, Average $352, Cume $2,006,028

Three Identical Strangers (Neon) Week 15 [23 Theaters] Weekend $11,322, Average $492, Cume $12,301,078