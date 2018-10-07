Sundance doc Studio 54 played a solo New York engagement over the weekend, taking in $15K with sold out shows. The film is the second release for filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer who also had Scotty And The Secret History of Hollywood in theaters over the summer.
Racking up the big numbers, though, was Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s Free Solo, topping a million over the weekend with a $590K three-day gross in 41 theaters. Cohen Media Group bowed fellow doc The Great Buster: A Celebration with two runs, taking in $7,234.
Fox Searchlight expanded Robert Redford starrer The Old Man & The Gun to 49 theaters, grossing $385K ($7,857 average). Neon jumped Monsters And Men to 143 theaters in its second frame grossing $146K, while The Orchard planted All About Nina in 23 theaters in its second frame, taking in $13,300. Abramorama’s Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. played seven gigs for week two, grossing just shy of $32K. And Sony Classics’ Puzzle crossed $2M in its 10th outing.
NEW RELEASES
The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $7,234, Average $3,617
Studio 54 (Zeitgeist Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend 15,000
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
All About Nina (The Orchard) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $13,300, Average $578, Cume $48,431
Black ’47 (IFC Films) Week 2 [6 Theater] Weekend $6,093, Average $1,016, Cume $17,555
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 2 [41 Theaters] Weekend $590,598, Average $14,404, Cume $1,005,509
Matangi / Maya / M.I.A. (Abramorama) Week 2 [7 Theaters] Weekend $31,955, Average $4,565, Cume $92,081
Monsters And Men (Neon) Week 2 [143 Theaters] Weekend $146,092, Average $1,022, Cume $337,654
The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [49 Theaters] Weekend $385,000, Average $7,857, Cume $575,455
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Assassination Nation (Neon) Week 3 [15 Theaters] Weekend $7,752, Average $517, Cume $1,989,146
Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [107 Theaters] Weekend $458,831, Average $4,288, Cume $1,238,386
Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $5,811, Average $1,937, Cume $39,127
The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) Week 3 [54 Theaters] Weekend $207,229, Average $3,838, Cume $694,000
Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [44 Theater] Weekend $67,573, Average $1,536, Cume $154,806
Lizzie (Roadside Attractions/Saban Films) Week 4 [25 Theaters] Weekend $16,625, Average $665, Cume $611,947
Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Film) Week 4 [36 Theater] Weekend $37,350, Average $1,038, Cume $166,836
Bisbee ’17 (4th Row Films) Week 5 [13 Theaters] Weekend $7,560, Average $582, Cume $87,888
God Bless The Broken Road (Freestyle Releasing) Week 5 [53 Theaters] Weekend $21,866, Average $413, Cume $2,822,511
Pick Of The Litter (Sundance Selects) Week 6 [59 Theaters] Weekend $53,124, Average $900, Cume $453,702
Ya Veremos (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 6 [37 Theaters] Weekend $22,500, Average $608, Cume $4,151,705
Beautifully Broken (ArtAffects)Week 7 [2 Theaters] Weekend $3,238, Average $1,619, Cume $1,201,422
The Bookshop (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 7 [40 Theaters] Weekend $29,880, Average $747, Cume $1,549,665
Blaze (Sundance Selects) Week 8 [80 Theaters] Weekend $36,284, Average $454, Cume $650,463
Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 8 [31 Theaters] Weekend $16,530, Average $533, Cume $3,404,117
We The Animals (The Orchard) Week 8 [7 Theaters] Weekend $2,859, Average $408, Cume $398,237
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 8 [358 Theaters] Weekend $403,082, Average $1,126, Cume $6,809,916
Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [22 Theaters] Weekend $7,735, Average $352, Cume $2,006,028
Three Identical Strangers (Neon) Week 15 [23 Theaters] Weekend $11,322, Average $492, Cume $12,301,078