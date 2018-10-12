UPDATED with medal winners, 9:19 AM: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its Student Academy Awards medalists Thursday night during a ceremony at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. See the list below.

PREVIOUSLY, September 12: Nineteen filmmakers have won this year’s Student Academy Awards, including four from USC. Past recipients of the annual honors include Spike Lee, Robert Zemeckis, John Lasseter and Trey Parker, and winners have gone on to receive 59 Oscar nominations and won or shared 11 awards.

The winners revealed Wednesday will participate in a week of industry activities culminating in the 45th Student Academy Awards ceremony October 11 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Medal placements — gold, silver and bronze — in seven categories will be unveiled at the event.

The winners announced today will also eligible to compete for this year’s Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Subject categories. This past year, two 2017 Student Academy Award winners received Live Action Short nominations.

The awards were established in 1972 to provide a platform for emerging global talent by creating opportunities within the industry to showcase their work. This year’s winners were chosen from 1,582 entries from 278 domestic and 122 international colleges.

Here is the full list of winners, followed by the list of medalists unveiled Thursday::

Alternative (Domestic Film Schools)

Shae Demandt, “Reanimated,” Florida State University

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Yu Yu, “Daisy,” University of Southern California

Hanna Kim, “Raccoon and the Light,” California Institute of the Arts

Eaza Shukla, “Re-Gifted,” Ringling College of Art and Design

Animation (International Film Schools)

Pierre Perveyrie, Maximilien Bougeois, Marine Goalard, Irina Nguyen-Duc and Quentin Dubois, “The Green Bird,” MOPA

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Mathieu Faure, “An Edited Life,” New York University

Lauren Schwartzman, “Dust Rising,” University of California, Berkeley

Yiying Li, “Love & Loss,” University of Southern California

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Mart Bira, “Nomadic Doctor,” University of Hertfordshire

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Brian Robau, “Esta Es Tu Cuba”/“This Is Your Cuba,” Chapman University

Kelley Kali, “Lalo’s House,” University of Southern California

Hua Tong, “Spring Flower,” University of Southern California

Narrative (International Film Schools)

István Kovács, “A Siege,” University of Theatre and Film Arts, Budapest

Lisa Gertsch, “Almost Everything,” Zurich University of the Arts

Jonatan Etzler, “Get Ready with Me,” Stockholm Academy of the Arts

Medalists:

Alternative (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Shae Demandt, “Reanimated,” Florida State University

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Hanna Kim, “Raccoon and the Light,” California Institute of the Arts

Silver: Yu Yu, “Daisy,” University of Southern California

Bronze: Eaza Shukla, “Re-Gifted,” Ringling College of Art and Design

Animation (International Film Schools)

Gold: Pierre Perveyrie, Maximilien Bougeois, Marine Goalard, Irina Nguyen-Duc and Quentin Dubois, “The Green Bird,” MOPA

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Mathieu Faure, “An Edited Life,” New York University

Silver: Yiying Li, “Love & Loss,” University of Southern California

Bronze: Lauren Schwartzman, “Dust Rising,” University of California, Berkeley

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Gold: Mart Bira, “Nomadic Doctor,” University of Hertfordshire

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Gold: Hua Tong, “Spring Flower,” University of Southern California

Silver: Kelley Kali, “Lalo’s House,” University of Southern California

Bronze: Brian Robau, “Esta Es Tu Cuba”/“This Is Your Cuba,” Chapman University

Narrative (International Film Schools)

Gold: Jonatan Etzler, “Get Ready with Me,” Stockholm Academy of the Arts

Silver: Lisa Gertsch, “Almost Everything,” Zurich University of the Arts

Bronze: István Kovács, “A Siege,” University of Theatre and Film Arts, Budapest