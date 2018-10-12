Following a screening of the documentary, Strokes Of Genius, Tennis icons and multiple grand slam champions John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova, as well as Emmy award-winning announcer Ted Robinson and Jon Wertheim, the author of book which is doc is based on, were present during Deadline’s Awardsline Screening Series to speak to a packed house about the significance of the Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal history-making 2008 Wimbledon match.

“I didn’t think it would be the best match I ever saw when it started,” said McEnroe.

The film deconstructs the ongoing rivalry of icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal through the prism of their epic 2008 Wimbledon championship, thought by many to be the greatest match of all time. The documentary highlights the polar-opposite approaches – Federer’s regal calm and Nadal’s swashbuckling intensity – of two competitors who seem predestined to counterbalance each other in the tennis arena

“It reminded me of my match when I play [Björn] Borg and got to the fifth set, I realized that was the only time I was on the court going, ‘this is something special,'”McEnroe. “This doesn’t happen very often, maybe a couple times in your career. You could feel that with Nadal-Federer.”

