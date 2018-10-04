EXCLUSIVE: The comedy team known as The Try Guys have been set as the hosts of the 8th Annual Streamy Awards while Eva Gutowski, Mamrie Hart, Grace Helbig, Liza Koshy, LaurDIY, Tana Mongeau, and Patrick Starrr have been announced as presenters. The Stream Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and will air exclusively on YouTube Oct. 22 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

Nominated for two Streamy Awards this year, The Try Guys includes Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. They are best known as one of BuzzFeed’s most successful viral video creators. The quartet formed their own independent production company 2nd Try. As their name suggests, they are known for “trying” everything from swimming with sharks to using a labor pain simulator.

The Streamy Awards nominations were unveiled last week with David Dobrik leading the pack with six nominations, while veteran creator Casey Neistat and Escape The Night come in not far behind with five noms. This year also marks the first nomination for newcomer Emma Chamberlain who leads all females with four nominations. Other nominees include an array of talent including include Kevin Durant, Kevin Hart, Marshmello, Shay Mitchell, Lilly Singh, Jaden Smith and others.

The 8th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos and Alexi Mazareas as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen. Michael Nieporent is producer.