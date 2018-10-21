The winners of 24 Streamy Awards were announced tonight at the Streamys Premiere Awards at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The evening was hosted by BlameItOnKway and Montana Tucker in advance of the 8th Annual Streamy Awards, which will be streamed LIVE Globally at YouTube.com/Streamys on Monday at 9PM ET/6PM PT from the Beverly Hilton.

The Streamy Awards honor the best in online video and the creators behind it, bringing together the biggest names in online video for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition. 2018 also marks the first ever “Streamys Brand Awards,” in partnership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and the second year of “The Purpose Awards @ the Streamys,” which honors individuals and organizations who use online video and social media to amplify their message, foster engagement and participation, and make a greater, more meaningful impact.

Additional categories to be announced Monday include Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Breakout Creator, Storyteller, Lifestyle, First Person, Comedy, Documentary, Pop Culture, Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019, and Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor, among others.

Hosted by The Try Guys, presenters for the 8th Annual Streamy Awards include Kalen Allen, BlameItOnKway, Molly Burke, Dobre Brothers, Miles Brown, Sofie Dossi, Teala Dunn, Eva Gutowski, Hannah Hart, Mamrie Hart, Gabbie Hanna, Grace Helbig, Katie Angel, Katya & Trixie, Gus Kenworthy, Liza Koshy, The Cast of Ladylike, LaurDIY, Annie LeBlanc, Elle Mills, Laura Marano, Tana Mongeau, Jason Nash, Tyler Oakley, Anthony Padilla, Trisha Paytas, Poppy, Andrea Russett, Patrick Starrr, Alyson Stoner, Members of the Sugar Pine 7 cast, Christine Sydelko, Nick Viall, Sebastian Villalobos and Alex Wassabi.

R&B singer-songwriter-producer Montell Jordan will close out the 8th Annual Streamy Awards with his platinum-selling hit single, This Is How We Do It.

The 8th Annual Streamy Award winners announced at the Official Streamys Premiere Awards on Saturday included:

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

ATROPA

Day 5

Lifeline

The Look-See

***Two Sentence Horror Stories

Animated

Andrei Terbea

Bravest Warriors

Jaiden Animations

***storybooth

TheOdd1sOut

Immersive

Comic Book Portal – CyreneQ

***Find Me – BlackBoxTV

Life Support – Taryn Southern

Tiny Tank – SoKrispyMedia, MWMI

Welcome to Everlock – Escape the Night

International

Alex French Guy Cooking (France)

Calle y Poché (Colombia)

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

***Pautips (Colombia)

Sebastián Villalobos (Colombia)

SERIES

Comedy Series

Anime Crimes Division

Escape the Night

Grown

***Liza on Demand

Rhett & Link’s Buddy System



Drama Series

Caught

Chicken Girls

***Giants

Simi Valley

Youth & Consequences

Indie Series

Brujos

Lovers Divided

***the T

Twenty The Webseries

Yappie

Non-Fiction Series

***Hot Ones

I Have A Secret

MK ULTRA

Red Table Talk

Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams

SUBJECT

Beauty

Huda Kattan

***James Charles

Jeffree Star

PatrickStarrr

Safiya Nygaard

Gaming

FaZe Clan

Markiplier

***Ninja

PrestonPlayz

Typical Gamer

Kids and Family

Blippi

ChuChu TV

***Guava Juice

Ryan ToysReview

News

AM to DM by BuzzFeed News

The Breakdown

NowThis News

***The Philip DeFranco Show

The Young Turks

Sports

***Cold As Balls

Donut Media

F2 Finding Football

Kevin Durant

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

Critical Role

Myth

NICKMERCS

***Ninja

Pokimane

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Big Shaq

Greta Van Fleet

Jaden Smith

***Marshmello

Two Feet

Cover Song

Greta Van Fleet – “Rolling In The Deep” (Adele)

James Bay – “Delicate” (Taylor Swift)

Leroy Sanchez – “Havana” (Camila Cabello)

Morgan Saint – “Thru Your Phone” (Cardi B)

***Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)

PODCAST

Podcast

Couples Therapy with Candice & Casey

Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link

H3 Podcast

***Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Collaboration

David Dobrik and Jennifer Lopez – FEAR BOX Challenge

***Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation

Lilly Singh and Will Smith – How To Speak Internet 101

Miranda Sings and Sofie Dossi – Becoming A Contortionist!

Shane Dawson and Molly Burke – Switching Lives With A Blind Person

CRAFT

Cinematography

Adam Tash – The Super Slow Show

Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat

Eric Foster, Kyle LaBrache, and Maris Lidaka – Paper Tigers

Greg Cotten – ATROPA

***Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions



Costume Design

Brandon Rogers – Magic Funhouse

Jennifer Newman – Miss 2059

Samantha Burkhart – Lindsey Stirling

***Olivia Hines – Escape the Night

Ron Leaman – Automata

Directing

David Dobrik – David’s Vlog

Hazel Hayes – PrankMe

Jack Ferry – Mr. Student Body President

***Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape

Wesley “Wuz Good” Armstrong – Couples Night

Editing

Lee Black, Ronnie Edwards, Alexander Sedgewick, Daniel Seibert, and Thomas Torbergsen – Game Theory

Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat

Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain

***Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

TJ Nordaker and Kevin Williamsen – Honest Trailers

Visual and Special Effects

Jody Steel – Body Art with Jody Steel

Sam Wickert – SoKrispyMedia

***Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA

Tony E. Valenzuela – Find Me

Zach King – Zach King



Writing

Deja Harrell – Seeds

***DeStorm Power – Caught

Ezra Ani – Pillow Talk

Melvin Gregg – God’s Son

Ry Doon, Luke Flipp, and Marion Webb – The Lab Ratz

The 8th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.

For more information, visit streamys.org.