The winners of 24 Streamy Awards were announced tonight at the Streamys Premiere Awards at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The evening was hosted by BlameItOnKway and Montana Tucker in advance of the 8th Annual Streamy Awards, which will be streamed LIVE Globally at YouTube.com/Streamys on Monday at 9PM ET/6PM PT from the Beverly Hilton.
The Streamy Awards honor the best in online video and the creators behind it, bringing together the biggest names in online video for a night of celebration, discovery, and meaningful recognition. 2018 also marks the first ever “Streamys Brand Awards,” in partnership with the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and the second year of “The Purpose Awards @ the Streamys,” which honors individuals and organizations who use online video and social media to amplify their message, foster engagement and participation, and make a greater, more meaningful impact.
Additional categories to be announced Monday include Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Breakout Creator, Storyteller, Lifestyle, First Person, Comedy, Documentary, Pop Culture, Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019, and Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor, among others.
Hosted by The Try Guys, presenters for the 8th Annual Streamy Awards include Kalen Allen, BlameItOnKway, Molly Burke, Dobre Brothers, Miles Brown, Sofie Dossi, Teala Dunn, Eva Gutowski, Hannah Hart, Mamrie Hart, Gabbie Hanna, Grace Helbig, Katie Angel, Katya & Trixie, Gus Kenworthy, Liza Koshy, The Cast of Ladylike, LaurDIY, Annie LeBlanc, Elle Mills, Laura Marano, Tana Mongeau, Jason Nash, Tyler Oakley, Anthony Padilla, Trisha Paytas, Poppy, Andrea Russett, Patrick Starrr, Alyson Stoner, Members of the Sugar Pine 7 cast, Christine Sydelko, Nick Viall, Sebastian Villalobos and Alex Wassabi.
R&B singer-songwriter-producer Montell Jordan will close out the 8th Annual Streamy Awards with his platinum-selling hit single, This Is How We Do It.
The 8th Annual Streamy Award winners announced at the Official Streamys Premiere Awards on Saturday included:
OVERALL
Action or Sci-Fi
ATROPA
Day 5
Lifeline
The Look-See
***Two Sentence Horror Stories
Animated
Andrei Terbea
Bravest Warriors
Jaiden Animations
***storybooth
TheOdd1sOut
Immersive
Comic Book Portal – CyreneQ
***Find Me – BlackBoxTV
Life Support – Taryn Southern
Tiny Tank – SoKrispyMedia, MWMI
Welcome to Everlock – Escape the Night
International
Alex French Guy Cooking (France)
Calle y Poché (Colombia)
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
***Pautips (Colombia)
Sebastián Villalobos (Colombia)
SERIES
Comedy Series
Anime Crimes Division
Escape the Night
Grown
***Liza on Demand
Rhett & Link’s Buddy System
Drama Series
Caught
Chicken Girls
***Giants
Simi Valley
Youth & Consequences
Indie Series
Brujos
Lovers Divided
***the T
Twenty The Webseries
Yappie
Non-Fiction Series
***Hot Ones
I Have A Secret
MK ULTRA
Red Table Talk
Roman Atwood’s Day Dreams
SUBJECT
Beauty
Huda Kattan
***James Charles
Jeffree Star
PatrickStarrr
Safiya Nygaard
Gaming
FaZe Clan
Markiplier
***Ninja
PrestonPlayz
Typical Gamer
Kids and Family
Blippi
ChuChu TV
***Guava Juice
Ryan ToysReview
News
AM to DM by BuzzFeed News
The Breakdown
NowThis News
***The Philip DeFranco Show
The Young Turks
Sports
***Cold As Balls
Donut Media
F2 Finding Football
Kevin Durant
WWE Mixed Match Challenge
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
Critical Role
Myth
NICKMERCS
***Ninja
Pokimane
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Big Shaq
Greta Van Fleet
Jaden Smith
***Marshmello
Two Feet
Cover Song
Greta Van Fleet – “Rolling In The Deep” (Adele)
James Bay – “Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
Leroy Sanchez – “Havana” (Camila Cabello)
Morgan Saint – “Thru Your Phone” (Cardi B)
***Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)
PODCAST
Podcast
Couples Therapy with Candice & Casey
Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link
H3 Podcast
***Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
PERFORMANCE
Collaboration
David Dobrik and Jennifer Lopez – FEAR BOX Challenge
***Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation
Lilly Singh and Will Smith – How To Speak Internet 101
Miranda Sings and Sofie Dossi – Becoming A Contortionist!
Shane Dawson and Molly Burke – Switching Lives With A Blind Person
CRAFT
Cinematography
Adam Tash – The Super Slow Show
Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat
Eric Foster, Kyle LaBrache, and Maris Lidaka – Paper Tigers
Greg Cotten – ATROPA
***Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions
Costume Design
Brandon Rogers – Magic Funhouse
Jennifer Newman – Miss 2059
Samantha Burkhart – Lindsey Stirling
***Olivia Hines – Escape the Night
Ron Leaman – Automata
Directing
David Dobrik – David’s Vlog
Hazel Hayes – PrankMe
Jack Ferry – Mr. Student Body President
***Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape
Wesley “Wuz Good” Armstrong – Couples Night
Editing
Lee Black, Ronnie Edwards, Alexander Sedgewick, Daniel Seibert, and Thomas Torbergsen – Game Theory
Casey Neistat – Casey Neistat
Emma Chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
***Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”
TJ Nordaker and Kevin Williamsen – Honest Trailers
Visual and Special Effects
Jody Steel – Body Art with Jody Steel
Sam Wickert – SoKrispyMedia
***Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA
Tony E. Valenzuela – Find Me
Zach King – Zach King
Writing
Deja Harrell – Seeds
***DeStorm Power – Caught
Ezra Ani – Pillow Talk
Melvin Gregg – God’s Son
Ry Doon, Luke Flipp, and Marion Webb – The Lab Ratz
The 8th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.
For more information, visit streamys.org.