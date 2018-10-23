We have the winners of the eighth annual Streamy Awards, which were doled out tonight at the Beverly Hilton and livestreamed on YouTube.

The eponymous series from comedy quartet The Try Guys, who also hosted tonight’s trophy show, won the Audience Choice: Show of the Year prize, and Shane Dawson won the Audience Choice: Creator of the Year prize. Also among tonight’s winners was Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls, in the Sports category.

David Dobrik came into the night with a leading six nominations for the Streamy Awards, which recognizes athletes, celebrities, gamers and creators in the online space who have established themselves as emerging talent that have broken new ground and utilized digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire on a massive scale. Veteran creator Casey Neistat and the show Escape the Night were next with five noms each.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2018 Streamy Awards, which was produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter (click here for the :

OVERALL

Audience Choice: Creator of the Year

Shane Dawson



Audience Choice: Show of the Year

The Try Guys



Action or Sci-Fi

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Animated

storybooth

Breakout Creator

Emma Chamberlain

Comedy

Brandon Rogers

Documentary

Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

First Person

David Dobrik

Immersive

Find Me – BlackBoxTV

International

Pautips (Colombia)

SERIES

Comedy Series

Liza on Demand

Drama Series

Giants

Indie Series

the T

Non-Fiction Series

Hot Ones

SUBJECT

Beauty

James Charles

Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019

Matt Steffanina

Fashion

Niki and Gabi

Food

Worth It

Gaming

Ninja

Health and Wellness

Jay Shetty

Kids and Family

Guava Juice

Lifestyle

Merrell Twins

News

The Philip DeFranco Show

Pop Culture

Vogue’s 73 Questions

Science or Education

Marques Brownlee

Sports

Cold As Balls

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

Ninja

Storyteller

Gabbie Hanna

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Marshmello

Cover Song

Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)

PODCAST

Podcast

Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig

PERFORMANCE

Acting in a Comedy

Liza Koshy – Liza on Demand

Acting in a Drama

Anna Akana – Youth & Consequences

Collaboration

Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation

Ensemble Cast

David’s Vlog

CRAFT

Cinematography

Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions

Costume Design

Olivia Hines – Escape the Night

Directing

Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape

Editing

Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

Visual and Special Effects

Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA

Writing

DeStorm Power – Caught

Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor

Todd the Hero Dog