We have the winners of the eighth annual Streamy Awards, which were doled out tonight at the Beverly Hilton and livestreamed on YouTube.
The eponymous series from comedy quartet The Try Guys, who also hosted tonight’s trophy show, won the Audience Choice: Show of the Year prize, and Shane Dawson won the Audience Choice: Creator of the Year prize. Also among tonight’s winners was Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls, in the Sports category.
David Dobrik came into the night with a leading six nominations for the Streamy Awards, which recognizes athletes, celebrities, gamers and creators in the online space who have established themselves as emerging talent that have broken new ground and utilized digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire on a massive scale. Veteran creator Casey Neistat and the show Escape the Night were next with five noms each.
Here is the complete list of winners at the 2018 Streamy Awards, which was produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter (click here for the :
OVERALL
Audience Choice: Creator of the Year
Shane Dawson
Audience Choice: Show of the Year
The Try Guys
Action or Sci-Fi
Two Sentence Horror Stories
Animated
storybooth
Breakout Creator
Emma Chamberlain
Comedy
Brandon Rogers
Documentary
Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”
First Person
David Dobrik
Immersive
Find Me – BlackBoxTV
International
Pautips (Colombia)
SERIES
Comedy Series
Liza on Demand
Drama Series
Giants
Indie Series
the T
Non-Fiction Series
Hot Ones
SUBJECT
Beauty
James Charles
Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019
Matt Steffanina
Fashion
Niki and Gabi
Food
Worth It
Gaming
Ninja
Health and Wellness
Jay Shetty
Kids and Family
Guava Juice
Lifestyle
Merrell Twins
News
The Philip DeFranco Show
Pop Culture
Vogue’s 73 Questions
Science or Education
Marques Brownlee
Sports
Cold As Balls
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
Ninja
Storyteller
Gabbie Hanna
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Marshmello
Cover Song
Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)
PODCAST
Podcast
Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig
PERFORMANCE
Acting in a Comedy
Liza Koshy – Liza on Demand
Acting in a Drama
Anna Akana – Youth & Consequences
Collaboration
Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation
Ensemble Cast
David’s Vlog
CRAFT
Cinematography
Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions
Costume Design
Olivia Hines – Escape the Night
Directing
Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape
Editing
Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”
Visual and Special Effects
Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA
Writing
DeStorm Power – Caught
Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor
Todd the Hero Dog