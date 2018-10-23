We have the winners of the eighth annual Streamy Awards, which were doled out tonight at the Beverly Hilton and livestreamed on YouTube.

The eponymous series from comedy quartet The Try Guys, who also hosted tonight’s trophy show, won the Audience Choice: Show of the Year prize, and Shane Dawson won the Audience Choice: Creator of the Year prize. Also among tonight’s winners was Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls, in the Sports category.

David Dobrik came into the night with a leading six nominations for the Streamy Awards, which recognizes athletes, celebrities, gamers and creators in the online space who have established themselves as emerging talent that have broken new ground and utilized digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire on a massive scale. Veteran creator Casey Neistat and the show Escape the Night were next with five noms each.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 2018 Streamy Awards, which was produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter (click here for the :

OVERALL
Audience Choice: Creator of the Year
Shane Dawson

Audience Choice: Show of the Year
The Try Guys

Action or Sci-Fi
Two Sentence Horror Stories

Animated
storybooth

Breakout Creator
Emma Chamberlain

Comedy
Brandon Rogers

Documentary
Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

First Person
David Dobrik

Immersive
Find Me – BlackBoxTV

International
Pautips (Colombia)

SERIES
Comedy Series
Liza on Demand

Drama Series
Giants

Indie Series
the T

Non-Fiction Series
Hot Ones

SUBJECT
Beauty
James Charles

Dance brought to you by Just Dance® 2019
Matt Steffanina

Fashion
Niki and Gabi

Food
Worth It

Gaming
Ninja

Health and Wellness
Jay Shetty

Kids and Family
Guava Juice

Lifestyle
Merrell Twins

News
The Philip DeFranco Show

Pop Culture
Vogue’s 73 Questions

Science or Education
Marques Brownlee

Sports
Cold As Balls

SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
Ninja

Storyteller
Gabbie Hanna

MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Marshmello

Cover Song
Walk off the Earth – “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5)

PODCAST
Podcast
Not Too Deep with Grace Helbig

PERFORMANCE
Acting in a Comedy
Liza Koshy – Liza on Demand

Acting in a Drama
Anna Akana – Youth & Consequences

Collaboration
Kandee Johnson and Kim Kardashian – Princess Jasmine Transformation

Ensemble Cast
David’s Vlog

CRAFT
Cinematography
Joe Sabia – Vogue’s 73 Questions

Costume Design
Olivia Hines – Escape the Night

Directing
Jesse Ridgway – My Virtual Escape

Editing
Shane Dawson and Andrew Siwicki – Shane Dawson’s “The Truth About Tanacon”

Visual and Special Effects
Tobias Richter and Ryan Wieber – ATROPA

Writing
DeStorm Power – Caught

Milk-Bone Dog of the Year Honor
Todd the Hero Dog