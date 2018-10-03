Call it Stormy Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The porn actress who claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in the mid-2000s was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC late-nighter tonight, and Stormy Daniels laid out what it was like to have sex with the then-60-year-old.

“What does he do?” the host asked. “Like when you spank Donald Trump, is he like–?”

She interrupted, “Are you arching your back?”

He continued, “Is he like leaning forward and going like, ‘Oooh?’”

ABC

The veteran adult film star then likely made Kimmel’s night, saying, “Do you want me to show you?” When he replied with a decided yes, she told him to stand up. See photo above.

Kimmel then asked, “And then you made love with him?”

Daniels replied: “Ew, no I didn’t! I lied there and prayed for death.”

Avenatti Schmavenatti — that was game, set and match.

Later, Kimmel produced a bunch of fungi and posed this question to his guest: “In picking it out of a lineup, which of these mushrooms, orange mushrooms, would most represent the Commander in Chief of the United States military?”

Playing the moment for all it was worth, the porn star replied, “Can you hold it up so it’s coming at me from the correct angle?”

Here’s how it looked on ABC tonight: