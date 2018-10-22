Veteran agent Tim Marshall has been promoted to Managing Director at Stewart Talent. Marshall has been with Stewart Talent since 2013 and prior to that was an agent at BRS for 15 years. Marshall will retain his agent role but expand his portfolio to include a larger oversight of the legit department, helping to shape its direction and future growth as Stewart Talent continues to expand. Stewart Talent NY is led by Don Birge and the company also has offices in Chicago, L.A. & Atlanta.

LA Talent has hired theatrical agent Natalie Kollar to head the agency’s new theatrical department and represent actors for film, television and theatre. After graduating California State University at Fullerton, Kollar started her career at Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, now known as Smith & Hervey/ Grimes where she worked as a theatrical agent and ultimately head of the theatre department. She helped her clients land notable roles on UnReal, Shameless, Westworld, 13 Reasons Why, among others. Kollar also booked clients in numerous theatrical productions such as the national tour of Bright Star, God Looked Away at the Pasadena Playhouse and Mamma Mia at the Hollywood Bowl. LA Talent, established by Heinz Holba in 1987, is the sister company to LA Models and New York Model Management.