Stewart Talent New York is expanding with the addition of a Children/Young Adult Department.

Veteran Agent Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom will head up the Department in the New York office focusing on the areas of On Camera, Voiceover and Legit.

Sumofsky Blooms moves to Stewart Talent from Artists Agency in New York where she served as Vice President of the Youth Commercial & Voiceover Division. Shumofsky Bloom had been with the company for the past 28 years.