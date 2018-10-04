Steven Spielberg will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award at the 55th annual CAS Awards. The three-time Oscar-winning director will be honored during the group’s ceremony February 16 at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

He will be the 14th CAS Filmmaker honoree, joining the likes of past winners including Joe Wright last year as well as Jonathan Demme, Taylor Hackford, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates and Quentin Tarantino.

“I am thrilled to announce Steven Spielberg as the CAS Filmmaker Honoree for our 55th CAS Awards,” said CAS president Mark Ulano. “The CAS has recognized Steven’s commitment to sound multiple times, with nominations for Outstanding Sound Mixing and a win for Saving Private Ryan. And, most importantly, we recognize that Steven has had relationships with sound mixers that span more than 25 projects — a strong indicator that a director values the role of sound. Steven has long embraced the creative importance of sound for his story telling and all his projects beautifully reflect this commitment.”

The February awards will honor outstanding achievements in sound mixing in seven categories, and also present production sound mixer Lee Orloff with the CAS Career Achievement Award. Last year, Dunkirk won the top film honor on its way to taking the Oscar in the category.

Spielberg, who most recently helmed Oscar-nominated The Post and Ready Player One, is next up with a remake of West Side Story as well as the historical drama The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara. Also in the works down the road is an Indiana Jones 5.

He has also received the DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Movie Academy’s Irving G. Thalberg Award and a Kennedy Center Honor. He also established The Righteous Persons Foundation using his profits from Schindler’s List as well as the USC Shoah Foundation – The Institute for Visual History and Education.