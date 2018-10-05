Steven Seagal Walks Out Of BBC Interview When Sex Allegations Are Raised

Steven Seagal walked out of an interview on BBC’s Newsnight today when host Kirsty Wark brought up allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wark asked Seagal about the #MeToo movement. “You’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment, you had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?”

Seagal immediately removed his earpiece, stood up, and walked out of the interview.

In March of this year, two women who previously accused Steven Seagal of rape and sexual assault stepped forward to offer more detailed accounts of the actor’s alleged misconduct. Former Dutch model Faviola Dadis and one-time aspiring actress Regina Simons made the claims.

Actresses Juliana Margulies, Portia de Rossi and Pamela Anderson also have complained about Seagal’s alleged conduct during auditions.

The Los Angeles District Attorney decided Seagal would not face charges in the Dadis and Simons case, with the alleged incidents occuring well beyond the statute of limitations.

Seagal has denied all claims made against him.