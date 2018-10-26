Steve Carell and David Steinberg are pitching their comedy interview series Inside Comedy to cable and streaming networks. The series, hosted by Steinberg and executive produced by him and Carell, ran on Showtime for seasons, from 2012 to 2015. The pay cable network has not ordered more seasons since, and the rights recently reverted to Carell and Steinberg. The duo are now trying to find a new home for the show.

Originally envisioned as a feature-length documentary, Inside Comedy went to produce 36 episodes for Showtime. It featured Steinberg interviewing such comedy greats as Billy Crystal, Don Rickles, Robin Williams, Steve Martin Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld.