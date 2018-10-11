This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has signed a pod deal with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind the hit NBC drama series.

Brown has spoken frequently about his goals with the projects he chooses to tackle. “It is my hope with all projects that I can entertain, that I can educate and that I can edify,” he said in a 2016 interview with Forbes.

Brown stars as Randall Pearson on This is Us, a role which earned him an Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, along with a Golden Globe, becoming the first African American actor to win his category in the award show’s 75-year history. He also made history by becoming the first African American actor to receive the SAG Award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama, and shared, along with his This Is Us cast, a drama ensemble SAG award. He received his first Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his portrayal of prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s The People Vs. OJ Simpson. Brown landed additional Emmy noms this year for This Is Us, as well as his guest-starring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brown is one of three This Is Us stars who have pod deals at 20th TV, along with Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore.

On the big screen, Brown co-starred in Marvel’s blockbuster Black Panther, as well as in Hotel Artemis alongside Jodie Foster and Brian Tyree Henry and can currently be seen in Fox’s sci-fi thriller The Predator. Brown recently wrapped production on the Reed Morano-directed The Rhythm Section opposite Blake Lively, and is currently in production on A24’s feature Waves and Sony’s animated Angry Birds 2, all set to be released in 2019. He is repped by Innovative Artists and JWS Entertainment.