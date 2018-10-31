Stephen King’s Joyland is in the works for the small screen. Freeform has put into development Joyland, a series based on the King novel, from writers Chris Peña (Jane the Virgin) and Cyrus Nowrasteh (The Stoning of Soraya M.) and Bill Haber’s Ostar Productions (Valor).

Joyland tells the story of Devin, a college student who takes a summer job at an amusement park in a North Carolina tourist town, confronts the legacy of a vicious murder, the fate of a dying child and the way both will change his life forever.

Peña and Nowrasteh are set to write the pilot script and produce. Haber will executive produce via his Ostar Productions.

Veteran producer Haber served as executive producer on the CW’s Beauty and the Beast, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles and most recently CW’s military drama series Valor.

“We are honored to be working with Stephen King – a master storyteller who understands the importance of culturally embedded tales that resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level,” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform. “We can’t wait for Joyland to become part of Freeform’s offerings and haunt our viewers as only Stephen can.”