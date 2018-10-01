The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air live to cover midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6. Stephen Colbert’s most recent live broadcast of his CBS late-night show was on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

That night, Colbert delivered his adulterated version of the speech, with Trump saying, “The state of the union is a mess,” and “The time has come to drain the swamp of my cabinet members.”

“We are alive and barely conscious,” Colbert said at the outset of that live CBS telecast. “Here’s the thing. Going into the evening, the bar for success was pretty low.”

“The night began with a huge surprise,” he said as he covered Trump’s address. “Trump was able to lift a glass of water with both hands.”

Colbert also went live the night Trump was elected POTUS, though he and his Late Show band and producers did it for Showtime while CBS News commandeered the broadcast network’s airwaves, and the program was called Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?

That night, a gobsmacked Colbert had closed that live election coverage telling viewers that “above all…we should never ever have another election like this one.”

Here he is, earlier that night, with Showtime’s The Circus documentarian John Heilemann and the since-exited Mark Halperin, wondering how many cocktails are too many on Election Night: