With the midterm elections just three weeks away, Stephen Colbert said he’s already stocked up on bourbon for Late Show’s live Election Night broadcast. And to make sure Late Show reports election results accurately, “we’re getting our news directly from our IT guy in Moscow,” he explained.

But President Trump already has scored a victory this week when a judge three out Stormy Daniels defamation lawsuit against him. She sued when he called her a liar in a tweet. The judge who threw out the suit ordered Stormy to pay Trump’s legal fees.

That’s tough, Colbert admitted, but he has a helpful idea how Stormy might raise some money:

“Launch a GoFundMe campaign called For ‘$10 Million I Will Stop Describing Trump’s Penis’.”

Colbert called “a little upsetting” the judge’s reasoning, calling Trump’s speech protected by the First Amendment, because it was the kind of rhetorical hyperbole” normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States.

Except it’s only normal because Trump made it that way, Colbert pointed out, adding that, these days, Trump has made it normal to be buddies with Kim Jong Un “yet fear the devious and cruel Canadians.”

Trump took immediate advantage of the new “normal,” tweeting, “Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials (sic) lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas.”

“You heard it straight from the horse’s ass,” Colbert noted.