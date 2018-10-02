This weekend felt like a recovery weekend,” Stephen Colbert told Late Night viewers Monday, though we’re “still being emotionally keelhauled” by the senate’s confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Thursday’s testimony was dark,” Colbert acknowledged. That day, Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee alleging she had been pushed into a bedroom at a party when she was in high school, where a drunken Kavanaugh allegedly pinned her on a ted, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth so she could not scream.

Despite Ford’s moving testimony, it looked as though Kavanaugh’s nomination would sail through, Colbert recounted.

Until, that is, there entered “man with resting What I Have I Become Face, Sen. Jeff Flake,” he added.

Flake’s the guy who originally said they had to have Ford testify before taking a vote whether to move Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full senate got to have her testify. After her testimony, Flake released a statement Friday morning, saying he intended to vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Then, on his way to vote “yes,” Flake was confronted in the elevator by two survivors of sexual assault. After that, in middle of the committee vote, Flake got up to huddle with Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons, after Coons gave an impassioned plea to delay the vote.

They huddled in a phone booth.

And that, Colbert said, is the story of how Flake went from Clark Kent, to Clark Kent Who is Retiring from the Senate So It’s Okay to Stand Up to Donald Trump. Because, of course, Flake told Scott Pelley, on the season debut of 60 Minutes, there is no way he would have stood up to Trump and insisted he needed an FBI probe to get to a “yes” vote on Kavanaugh, were he intending to seek re-election.

And now, the FBI is investigating Ford’s allegations for a week – or less if Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes ahead with that Friday vote and senators want time to actually review the FBI info before voting.