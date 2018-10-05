“We are fast approaching end of the epic saga that is the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh,” Colbert promised at the top of Late Show.

The last week has been an emotional roller coaster, he noted, adding that he feels like throwing up – something Kavanaugh’s former freshman dorm mate told CNN he saw Kavanaugh do a lot.

The senate is expected to vote Saturday whether to give Kavanaugh the lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but I got a strong hint he would be confirmed when I saw this,” Colbert said, showing a clip of President Donald Trump announcing Kavanaugh’s nomination on July 9.

“It’s subtle. You might miss it,” Colbert acknowledged, explaining, “he was nominated by a Republican president with a Republican senate.”

Back then, pundits predicted the Senate vote would settle out at 51 for and 49 against.

“But with all the dramatic revelations, accusations, denials, heart-wrenching personal testimony, people’s reputations and lives in tatters, those numbers have shifted,” the CBS late-night host acknowledged.

Getting out the old adding machine, Colbert pounded on it for a while with his knuckles and elbow – gag that never gets old with his studio audience – and revealed the new expected voting results: 51-49.