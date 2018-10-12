Behind strong NFL results, CBS’s The Big Bang Theory (2.2, 12.70M) and Young Sheldon (1.8, 11.00M) continue to pace Thursday night in non-football programming, maintaining their week-ago demo ratings, while growing in total viewers.

At 9:30 PM, Murphy Brown (1.0, 6.823M) maintained its demo rating from Week 2 to Week 3, though its Mom (1.4, 8.258M) retention slipped again, to a still okay 71%, down from previous week’s 77%, and the 85% retention it had enjoyed two weeks back.

At 10 PM, CBS’s S.W.A.T. (0.8, 5.448M) ticked up 1/10th compared to the 0.7 demo rating it snagged Weeks 1 and 2.

ABC’s Station 19 (1.3, 6.496M) scored a series record, thanks to its crossover episode with Grey’s Anatomy (1.5, 6.663M). The crossover didn’t give Grey’s ame ratings goose; it dropped 1/10th in the demo.

Compared to previous week’s season starters, NBC’s 8 PM Superstore (0.8, 3.095M), 9 PM’s Will & Grace (0.8, 3.395M) ticked down in both metrics with W&G shedding 2/10th in the demo, as it faced increased competition posed by ABC’s Grey’s/Station 19 crossover.

And NBC’s new I Feel Bad (0.6, 2.223) 1/10th slip in the demo comes off its perilous 0.7 perch of last week’s time period premiere.

But NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (0.9, 4.347M) grew week to week in total viewers from last week’s 4.213M. L&O:SVU ticked down 1/10th in the demo but still maintained first-place status in the metric in its hour.

CW’s Supernatural return (0.5, 1.453M) clocked its lowest demo rating among its 14 season starters to date – down 29% compared to last year in the demo, as well as a 31% drop in total viewers.

Fox dominated the night with Thursday NFL play (3.3, 10.696M) in which Philadelphia Eagles snapped its two-game losing streak scoring a decisive 34-13 win over New York Giants. That data is subject to substantial chance due to live feed pattern and NFL Network’s TNF simulcast, which is not included in early stats.

Following Fox, CBS (1.3, 8.279M) topped ABC (1.2, 5.479M), NBC (0.8, 3.367M) and CW (0.3, 1.036M) for the night.