ABC has given a full-season order to sophomore firefighter drama Station 19. The number of additional episodes is not being revealed though I hear it’s 9, which would bring the Shondaland series’ second season to 22 episodes.

Station 19 got off to a solid Season 2 start behind Grey’s Anatomy, with its premiere on par with its Season 1 debut last midseason. The drama’ second episode, part of a Grey’s Anatomy crossover, popped to post series highs. On average, through its first two episodes, the ABC sophomore drama is drawing 7.9 million viewers with a 1.8 in adults 18-49. With no Grey’s last night, Station 19 was dinged, dropping to series lows.

Part of ABC’s TGIT lineup, Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters at the titular Seattle Fire Station 19. The drama follows everyone from captain to newest recruit as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Studios. Stacy McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer.

This is the second full-season order at ABC this fall, with Station 19 joining freshman comedy Single Parents.