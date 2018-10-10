SundanceTV and See-Saw Films have released a first-look image of Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids) in State of the Union, the short-form comedy series directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Philomena) and written by Nick Hornby (Brooklyn, An Education). See photo below.

State of the Union follows Louise and Tom, played by Pike and O’Dowd, who meet in a pub immediately before their weekly marital therapy session. Each episode pieces together how their lives were, what drew them together, and what has started to pull them apart.

Amy Jackson produced the series for See-Saw Films (The King’s Speech) with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Hornby with Frears executive producing. Kristin Jones, EVP of international programming for AMC and SundanceTV, is the executive in charge for SundanceTV.

Endeavor Content, the scripted television and feature film financing, development and sales division of Endeavor (formerly WME I IMG), will launch international sales at MIPCOM next week.

The series was filmed on location in London and is set to air on SundanceTV, sundancetv.com and Sundance Now in early 2019.