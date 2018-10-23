Starz is coming to Hulu — just in time for the fourth season premiere of Outlander on Nov. 4.

Beginning today, Hulu subscribers can add Starz to their subscription plans and gain access to the network’s live Starz and Starz Encore channels, and on-demand access to current and past seasons of shows, including Outlander, Power, Vida, Counterpart and American Gods. Subscribers also can catch such popular movies as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The STARZ premium add-on is available on all of Hulu’s subscription plans including the Hulu with Live TV plan for an additional $8.99 a month,

In a previously announced deal, Hulu has been the exclusive subscription streaming home to past seasons of Starz original hit series Power. Since it launched on Hulu last year, subscribers have streamed nearly 50 million hours of the series. All past episodes of the drama series, through season four, are currently available on-demand to all Hulu subscribers.

Now, with the STARZ add-on, Hulu subscribers can watch all episodes of Power – including season five – on supported devices.

Starz is the fourth premium add-on available to Hulu subscribers. Hulu’s growing offering of subscription plans includes its $7.99 per month limited commercials plan, an $11.99 per month no commercials plan and Hulu with Live TV plan for $39.99 per month.

In an interview with the tech publication The Information, Hulu CEO Randy Freer said more of bundles of programming may be on the horizon, including smaller bundles of live sports, news and on-demand entertainment. It may even reduce the number of live channels, he said in the interview last week, and offer more entertainment on-demand.