UPDATED with Boba Fett movie news: We’ve confirmed reports that Disney/Lucasfilm is no longer moving forward with a Boba Fett movie for the time being, instead zeroing on the upcoming Jon Favreau-executive produced Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which the studio is prepping for its upcoming streaming service.

Reportedly last night, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy told Critics Choice Association journalist Erick Weber at a Black Panther awards reception that the Boba Fett movie was dead, and that the priority is the series. We confirmed the news today as well, and also heard that James Mangold, of course, is no longer attached to direct or write a Boba Fett feature. He is currently in post on 20th Century Fox’s Ford v. Ferrari starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, due out June 28.

Interestingly enough, the whole news about Disney reviving Boba Fett with Mangold broke a day before Solo: A Star Wars Story went off the rails for Lucasfilm/Disney, becoming a huge loss off a $392 million worldwide box office take and $300M production cost, and forcing the studio to reconsider how fast it should pump out Star Wars movies. Disney doesn’t comment on Star Wars news, and technically never greenlighted a Boba Fett movie per se, but it always has projects in and out of development.

As previously reported, The Mandalorian will have several notable directors for each episode including Star Wars Rebels EP Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

PREVIOUSLY, MAY 24: According to reports, James Mangold will write and direct a Star Wars spinoff centering around famed bounty hunter Boba Fett, the cult Jabba the Hutt henchman who pursues Han Solo in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back. At this very minute Mangold is set to roll cameras on Fox’s Ford vs. Ferrari movie.

Deadline hears that Mangold’s Logan producer Simon Kinberg is still attached to the Boba Fett project at Disney.

Previously Disney tried to get a Boba Fett movie prepped in 2014, reportedly with Josh Trank before he made a personal decision a year later to leave the Star Wars universe.

Disney provided no comment on the news about Mangold’s atttachment. The studio is opening Solo: A Star Wars Story tonight which could find its way to a new Memorial Day record with more than $139M over four days.

THR had the exclusive.