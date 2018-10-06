Star Trek: Discovery beamed down to the surface of New York Comic-Con to reveal a new trailer for season two as well as the Jan. 17, 2019 premiere date of the CBS All Access series. Fans also saw the first look at Ethan Peck as the iconic character of Spock — with a beard!

Dominic Patten

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman unveiled the trailer and the premiere date during an NYCC panel at Madison Square Garden. In addition, the trailer was filled with other first looks including Number One played by Rebecca Romijn and Section 31’s newest recruit Philippa Georgiou, a role reprised by Michelle Yeoh.

The panel was moderated by Romijn and featured Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) and Ethan Peck (Spock). They were joined by executive producers Kurtzman and Heather Kadin.

During the panel, the executive producers and cast Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as Supreme Court Justice. Not wanting to avoid the topic, they simply encouraged everyone to go out and vote during the November mid-term elections.

After the Jan. 17, 2019 premiere of season 2, Star Trek: Discovery the 13 episodes will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.