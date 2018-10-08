Number One, reporting for duty! Rebecca Romijn released on Instagram this morning the first image of her character from Season 2 of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.

Romijn will play Number One (a character featured in the original 1966 Star Trek pilot) who serves as Captain Christopher Pike’s second-in-command on the USS Enterprise. The original Number One was played by Star Trek creator Gene Roddeberry’s wife Majel Barrett-Roddeberry.

Back in July, Romijn posted on Instragram that she was “honored to play such an iconic character.”

