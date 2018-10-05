The IFC horror-comedy Stan Against Evil unveiled its official Season 3 trailer today at New York Comic- Con.

The trailer features a glimpse of the nightmarish moths, possessed puppets, and evil plumbers swiftly taking over the quaint New England town of Willard’s Mill.

IFC’s horror-comedy series stars John C. McGinley as Stan Miller, the curmudgeonly retired police sheriff of Willard’s Mill, and Janet Varney as Evie Barrett, the current sheriff determined to wipe out the demons that plague their town of Willard’s Mill.

Deborah Baker Jr. and Nate Mooney return to co-star as Denise Miller, Stan’s absent-minded, do-good daughter, and Deputy Leon Drinkwater, Evie’s right-hand man, respectively. Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 PM ET/PT on IFC. The season will have eight new episodes.

Season 3 picks up immediately after the events of the Season 2 finale, with Stan and Evie back in Willard’s Mill dealing with the consequences of Stan traveling through time to save his dead wife, Claire. In doing so, he inadvertently opened a portal between the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead, allowing evil forces to truly take over the town and even some of its inhabitants.

New and returning guest stars this season include Scott Adsit, Maria Bamford, Matt Braunger, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Eddie Pepitone.

Stan Against Evil is created, written and executive produced by Dana Gould, with Tom Lassally also serving as executive producer. RadicalMedia produces the series with Frank Scherma and Justin Wilkes executive producing. Star John C. McGinley also serves as a producer.