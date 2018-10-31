Georgia’s hot governor’s race is about to get Oprah’ed. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams’ camp said Wednesday that Oprah Winfrey will join Abrams for a pair of town halls Thursday as her race against Republican opponent Brian Kemp enters the final days ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

Winfrey is the latest high-profile Hollywood figure to go all-in for Abrams, whose candidacy has risen to national prominence as the former state legislator and Yale Law School graduate became the first African American woman to become a major party nominee for U.S. governor, and is vying to be Georgia’s first black governor.

Both town halls — one in Cobb County and one in DeKalb County — have been sold out, according to Abrams’ campaign.

BIG NEWS: @Oprah is on #TeamAbrams—and she's coming to Georgia on Thursday, 11/1, to help us Get Out The Vote! We will host two town halls in Marietta & Decatur TOMORROW. Tickets are free but will go fast. Don't miss out! ➔ https://t.co/0FR0PHEI8L #GAGov #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 31, 2018

Earlier this week, actor Will Ferrell was stumping for Abrams, canvassing neighborhoods. On Sunday, an Abrams fundraising event at producer Will Packer’s Atlanta home co-hosted with Chris “Ludacris” Bridges drew Chris Tucker, Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans and raised $300,000, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The newspaper said today that more than 1.5 million Georgians have taken advantage of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s election, a number more than double the total from 2014. Polling has Abrams and Kemp in a statistical tie.

Winfrey, who had to bat down questions about her own political ambitions after her well-received Golden Globes speech in January, also has released a get-out-the-vote video with Maria Shriver: