Georgia’s hot governor’s race is about to get Oprah’ed. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams’ camp said Wednesday that Oprah Winfrey will join Abrams for a pair of town halls Thursday as her race against Republican opponent Brian Kemp enters the final days ahead of Tuesday’s elections.
Winfrey is the latest high-profile Hollywood figure to go all-in for Abrams, whose candidacy has risen to national prominence as the former state legislator and Yale Law School graduate became the first African American woman to become a major party nominee for U.S. governor, and is vying to be Georgia’s first black governor.
Both town halls — one in Cobb County and one in DeKalb County — have been sold out, according to Abrams’ campaign.
Earlier this week, actor Will Ferrell was stumping for Abrams, canvassing neighborhoods. On Sunday, an Abrams fundraising event at producer Will Packer’s Atlanta home co-hosted with Chris “Ludacris” Bridges drew Chris Tucker, Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans and raised $300,000, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The newspaper said today that more than 1.5 million Georgians have taken advantage of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s election, a number more than double the total from 2014. Polling has Abrams and Kemp in a statistical tie.
Winfrey, who had to bat down questions about her own political ambitions after her well-received Golden Globes speech in January, also has released a get-out-the-vote video with Maria Shriver: