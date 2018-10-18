Another area of Sony Pictures TV, Creative Services, has completed the consolidation process under the major reorganization of the company’s distribution operations announced by SPT chairman Mike Hopkins in June, leading to the elimination of a handful of positions.
As part of the June realignment, SPT brought several global networks functions under one centralized services unit based in Culver City under TC Schultz, EVP, Networks Operations, Programming & Strategy. Today, Schultz announced the transition to a newly established Creative Center, led by Maurizio Vitale, with Kasumi Mihori overseeing day-to-day operations in Culver City.
“We are moving from a department of single-discipline specialists to an internal agency model with multi-disciplinary team members working across several areas, including global branding and marketing creative for SPT’s global teams,” Schultz wrote in an internal memo (you can read it in full below). Decisions will be brand-led with a view to driving a holistic approach that will leverage the Sony brand across all of our channels.”
Schultz also revealed that “a few” Culver City staffers are being notified today that their roles are being eliminated. “I want to sincerely thank those employees who have been impacted for their contributions and talents,” he said.
As a fallout from the ongoing SPT consolidation, there was a round of layoffs in August when a number of staffers at the combined global networks/worldwide distribution/home entertainment unit were let go, including SVP-level execs.
Here is the memo:
Good afternoon,
I want to share some changes on our Creative Services team that are part of broader efforts across SPT to create a stronger and more agile organization in an evolving global marketplace. As announced in June, we are centralizing services to help drive integrated programming, operations and creative services. Toward that end, we have established a Creative Center and are moving from a department of single-discipline specialists to an internal agency model with multi-disciplinary team members working across several areas, including global branding and marketing creative for SPT’s global teams. Decisions will be brand-led with a view to driving a holistic approach that will leverage the Sony brand across all of our channels.
During the next few weeks, we will be migrating to new process pipelines and a streamlined infrastructure as part of the change. In some cases, there are shifts in responsibilities. Below is an overview of leads for each area, so that you know who to reach out to. The newly formed Creative Center is led by Maurizio Vitale, with Kasumi Mihori overseeing day-to-day operations in Culver City.
With this change in approach, unfortunately, some roles have been eliminated, and a few of our colleagues in Culver City will be leaving SPT. Employees affected by this change have been notified today. I want to sincerely thank those employees who have been impacted for their contributions and talents.
We will be holding an all hands meeting with the creative services team on Friday at 10 am PT to discuss these changes and answer questions. We will also be embarking on a “roadshow” to touch base with many of you to share our new expanded capabilities, best practices and overall approach with the internal agency model. Our plan is to ensure a continuous, positive experience for everyone. Your patience is much appreciated during this transition, and we are here to help. Please reach out with any questions.
TC