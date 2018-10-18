Another area of Sony Pictures TV, Creative Services, has completed the consolidation process under the major reorganization of the company’s distribution operations announced by SPT chairman Mike Hopkins in June, leading to the elimination of a handful of positions.

As part of the June realignment, SPT brought several global networks functions under one centralized services unit based in Culver City under TC Schultz, EVP, Networks Operations, Programming & Strategy. Today, Schultz announced the transition to a newly established Creative Center, led by Maurizio Vitale, with Kasumi Mihori overseeing day-to-day operations in Culver City.

“We are moving from a department of single-discipline specialists to an internal agency model with multi-disciplinary team members working across several areas, including global branding and marketing creative for SPT’s global teams,” Schultz wrote in an internal memo (you can read it in full below). Decisions will be brand-led with a view to driving a holistic approach that will leverage the Sony brand across all of our channels.”

Schultz also revealed that “a few” Culver City staffers are being notified today that their roles are being eliminated. “I want to sincerely thank those employees who have been impacted for their contributions and talents,” he said.

As a fallout from the ongoing SPT consolidation, there was a round of layoffs in August when a number of staffers at the combined global networks/worldwide distribution/home entertainment unit were let go, including SVP-level execs.

Here is the memo: