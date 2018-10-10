Heroes alumna Ali Larter is set for key recurring role opposite Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson on the second season of ABC comedy series Splitting Up Together, from Warner Bros. TV.

Splitting Up Together stars Fischer and Hudson as Lena and Martin, the couple whose marriage is reinvigorated by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

Larter will play no-nonsense Paige, who Martin finds attractive and Lena finds intimidating. Using her own “normal” divorce as a reference, Paige is unafraid to speak her mind, and she makes her feelings known about Lena and Martin’s unconventional arrangement.

Diane Farr, Lindsay Price, Olivia Keville, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas co-star in the comedy from A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Kapnek, Jeff Kleeman, Dean Holland, Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof executive produce.

Larter played sports agent Amelia Slater on Fox drama series Pitch. Known for her starring role as Tracy Strauss in Heroes, Larter was the female lead in the CW’s Legends and recently guest-starred on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her film credits include Final Destination, Legally Blonde and Resident Evil: Extinction.

Season 2 of Splitting Up Together premieres Tuesday, October 16 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.