The new Spider-man costume has leaked, and it’s apparently a hit with fans. So much so that Jimmy Kimmel sidekick Guillermo couldn’t resist trying on the mask.

Tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! had a light chase between the comic, who “borrowed” the mask from actor Tom Holland. Chaos ensued, as Holland emerged from backstage in the rest of his costume to chase down the mask burglar, with a bemused Kimmel standing as a sort-of flagpole for both to run around.

Holland made the cameo to tout Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next installment of the franchise that’s out next summer. Principal photography has just wrapped, and Tuesday saw Holland leak a photo of the costume with co-star Zendaya’s Michelle “MJ” Jones standing near him.

The new costume is distinctly different from those Holland wore in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.