Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for their Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, its animated take on the Spidey franchise masterminded by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The table is being set for a December 14 theatrical release, with a New York Comic-Con appearance later this week in the offing.

After the success in June of the first trailer, which scored 44 million views in its first 24 hours, comes more of the storyline this time around. It centers on a new Spider-Man, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who discovers he is only the only Spidey in his, well, “soggy, weird, gross” French Fry universe, as portals open and many other versions come through. Arriving includes a past-his-prime Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) who acts as Miles’ mentor, Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Penny Parker and her robot SPDR (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

The loaded voice cast also includes Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Lily Tomlin and Liev Schreiber. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman are the directors, and Rothman wrote the script with Lord who created the story.

Producers are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Miller and Christina Steinberg, and Stan Lee, Brian Michael Bendis, Cort Lane and Will Allegra are executive producers.

Check out the new trailer above.