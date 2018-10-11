Always a show to be relevant with their skewering, this week’s episode of South Park not only threw shade at Brett Kavanaugh but took some jabs at Roseanne Barr and The Simpsons.

The turd — er, I mean third — episode of the 22nd season, titled “The Problem With Poo”, features the iconic South Park character Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo. After he posts offensive tweets, he is fired from directing the annual holiday pageant. But with the help of Kyle, he tries to do some serious damage control.

All of this sounds so familiar.

In a clip posted earlier this week, we saw Hankey mocking Brett Kavanaugh in a hearing defending himself that surprisingly looks like Kavanaugh’s complete with awkward guttural throat clearing.

But South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker did not stop there when it comes to timely topics. The episode has Hankey blaming his offensive tweets and “bad jokes” on Ambien — which is basically the same exact defense Roseanne Barr used when she unleashed racist tweets at Valerie Jarrett which led to her firing.

He eventually loses his job and is shunned from the city. He drives off to find a new home and ends up in — get this — Springfield, the home of The Simpsons. Stone and Parker have gone after the Fox animated series in the sixth season with the episode titled “Simpsons Already Did It.” This time, they feature the show’s problematic character Apu — who has been called out as a racist stereotype. He welcomes him to the city — in a wildly offensive accent — and the show ends with the credits followed by “#cancelthesimpsons.”