In their third episode of Comedy Central’s South Park Season 22, Matt Stone and Trey Parker haul Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo in, to testify at a packed hearing, about some of his questionable behavior and remarks from years ago.

“Mr. Hankey, 14 years ago, did you, or did you not, say everyone in South Park is a ‘goddam douchebag’?” asks Mr. Waithouse in the clip, which comes ahead of Wednesday’s episode, and after Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony September 27 about an allegation he sexually abused Dr. Christine Blasey Ford while they were in high school.

“Yes, that was a bad attempt at a Christmas joke,” Mr. Hankey insists – a head-scratcher that gave newly seated Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh a real run for his money. During his confirmation testimony, Kavanaugh had insisted, for instance, that his high school yearbook references to “bouffing” were about “flatulence,” and “devils triangle” is a “drinking game.”

“But there is nothing in that statement about Christmas,” Waithouse responded to Mr. Hankey.

“That’s what I said,” Mr. Hankey said. “It was a bad attempt.”

The episode, “The Problem With a Poo,” airs Wednesday at 10 PM ET.

Check out the clip above.