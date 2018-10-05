SoulPancake, the production company founded by Rainn Wilson, has struck a content partnership with Tastemade, the digital media brand behind the low-budget cooking show Struggle Meals and the bite-sized food show Tiny Kitchen.

As part of a multi-project agreement, they will produce original programming for distribution across multiple platforms. The slate of unscripted projects include the matchmaker series Board of Dating; a couples survivalist show Wild Therapy, and a show that transports people to a new life in a new city, called Move Today.

SoulPancake

Two of the shows, Board of Dating and Move Today, will be piloted to the companies’ combined online audience of more than 35 million. Board of Dating premieres today on and the SoulPancake YouTube channel, and the pilot for Move Today airs on Nov. 1 on the Tastemade Home Facebook Page and the SoulPancake YouTube channel. Additional details on Wild Therapy to be announced at a later date.

They plan to do a short incubation to build audience for these shows before pitching the networks with the full pilots. SoulPancake will use the data, analytics and audience insights from digital distribution to help pitch the shows for television. It’s had success using this approach in the past, moving its audience between digital and TV, as it did with shows like Kid President, SoulPancake on OWN and My Last Days on The CW.

“We are excited to work with Tastemade on projects we know will resonate with both of our core audiences,” says Sarah North, SoulPancake’s head of television said in a statement. “Our strong track record of moving audiences between our digital and linear TV projects, along with Tastemade’s strength in programming and our combined reach, creates an ideal co-production partnership.”

Tastemade’s head of programming, Oren Katzeff, said he was looking forward to developing programming with SoulPancake.

“Both companies have a deep passion for producing high quality, engaging and entertaining content and we look forward to telling new and memorable stories together,” Katzeff said.