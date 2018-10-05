Elyse Seder is expanding her role at Sony Pictures Television with a promotion to Senior Vice President, Reality and Syndication Programming. In her new role, Seder will oversee U.S. development of SPT’s unscripted projects on all platforms. She continues to report to EVP, Reality and Syndication Programming and Development Holly Jacobs.

“Elyse has been instrumental in getting us into the business of developing unscripted shows for streaming services. She’s a superb development executive who can take a germ of an idea and methodically bring it to life,” said Jacobs. “I’m thrilled Elyse will play a growing role as SPT builds a robust business in delivering unscripted programming to these diverse platforms.”

Since joining SPT in 2015, Seder has worked with Emmy-winning programs Shark Tank and The Dr. Oz Show, as well as modern interpretations of classic game shows The $100,000 Pyramid and The Gong Show. She has also led the studio’s efforts in developing unscripted content for new platforms, resulting in SPT’s first sales of unscripted series to Netflix and YouTube.