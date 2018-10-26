Sony Pictures Entertainment boss Tom Rothman announced today that Michael Marshall will move from President of Business Affairs for Columbia Pictures to overseeing the film slate across all Sony labels as President, Business Affairs, of the SPE Motion Picture Group.
In the email sent to staffers, Rothman lauded Marshall achievements since joining Columbia Pictures almost 10 years ago. This includes negotiating deals for features such as Venom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood as well as talent deals like Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media first-look pact.
Read the full memo below.
Variety was first to report this news.
Dear colleagues –
I’m very pleased to share that Mike Marshall, currently our President of Business Affairs for Columbia Pictures, is being promoted to President, Business Affairs, of the Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group. In this role, Mike will assume expanded oversight across our film labels, including business affairs for TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation.
Since joining Columbia Pictures nearly a decade ago as Senior Vice President, Business Affairs for Columbia, Mike has negotiated some of our biggest development and production-related deals for feature projects including Venom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, and Men in Black, along with rights acquisitions and a broad spectrum of deals for writers, directors, producers, and actors including our studio-wide deal with Stephen Curry’s production company Unanimous Media. Mike’s excellent relationships with our talent and filmmakers continues to further our goal as a studio to be a choice home for top talent.
Please join me in thanking Mike for his continued hard work and dedication to our business, and in congratulating him on this well-deserved role expansion.
Tom