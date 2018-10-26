Sony Pictures Entertainment boss Tom Rothman announced today that Michael Marshall will move from President of Business Affairs for Columbia Pictures to overseeing the film slate across all Sony labels as President, Business Affairs, of the SPE Motion Picture Group.

In the email sent to staffers, Rothman lauded Marshall achievements since joining Columbia Pictures almost 10 years ago. This includes negotiating deals for features such as Venom, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood as well as talent deals like Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media first-look pact.

