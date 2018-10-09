Sony Pictures is doing some shuffling of their titles for the rest of the year which includes James Gunn’s newly titled horror BrightBurn which will now be released on May 24, 2019, instead of its original Nov. 30 release date.

The news of the new release date for BrightBurn comes after James Gunn took a break from the public eye after he was fired from the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel for offensive tweets that resurfaced. He was originally supposed to present BrightBurn at Comic-Con (which was untitled at the time) in July but decided not to attend in wake of the scandal.

In addition to the news about BrightBurn, Sony decided to put another one of their horror projects The Possession of Hannah Grace (formerly known as Cadaver) in the Nov. 30 release date originally held by BrightBurn. The Will Ferrell Sherlock Holmes comedy Holmes & Watson will hit theaters on Dec. 25 four days later than its originally planned release date.

Sony has also announced a release date for the Deon Taylor-directed thriller The Intruder. The Screen Gems pic starring Dennis Quaid, Meaghan Good, Michael Ealy, and Joseph Sikora will open in theaters April 26, 2019. Deadline exclusively broke the news that Sony’s Screen Gems closed a mid-seven-figure worldwide rights deal at Cannes for the movie, marking the first acquisition for Steven Bersch since he took over the genre label.