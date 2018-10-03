EXCLUSIVE: The cast is of Little Women is coming together as production on this film is slated to being this month. Actress Abby Quinn has come aboard the latest adaptation from Greta Gerwig and Sony Pictures. Quinn will play Annie who, in the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, was Meg’s fashionable and wealthy friend.

She joins an impressive cast list that includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Chris Cooper, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, James Norton, Louis Garrel, and Bob Odenkirk.

Former Sony Chair Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi, and Robin Swicord are producing. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production for Columbia Pictures.

Quinn recently starred in the Gillian Robespierre-directed comedy Landline and will soon be seen in Paramount’s Bumblebee standalone film and After The Wedding, which stars Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore

She’s repped by CAA and Rebecca Kitt and Associates.