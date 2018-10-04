Aaron Glenane (Picnic at Hanging Rock) and Fiona Vroom (The X-Files) are set to recur opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Glenane will play The Last Australian, a scrappy tailie charmer from Perth with an intense desire to survive because as far as he knows, he is the Last Australian. Vroom will portray Miss Gillies, an encouraging and well-rounded school teacher who is responsible for educating Snowpiercer’s next generation.

Snowpiercer, which co-stars Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto , Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall, is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Gleanane most recently shot supporting roles in both Rachel Griffiths’s directional debut Ride Like A Girl opposite Teresa Palmer, and Sam Neill, and Kriv Stenders’ Vietnam War epic Danger Close. He was most recently seen in the Aussie Amazon miniseries Picnic At Hanging Rock opposite Natalie Dormer and at Sundance this year in Mr. Inbetween, FX’s first Australian TV series. He’s repped by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Morrissey and Associates in Australia.

Vroom’s credits include The X-Files, Bates Motel, Hell on Wheels, Star Trek Beyond, and Big Eyes. She is repped by Trisko Talent Management and Industry Entertainment.