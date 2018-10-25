EXCLUSIVE: Paola Andino and Katie Kelly are joining the Bridget Smith-directed independent drama Sno Babies, which goes into production in early November in Philadelphia, PA.

Inspired by true events, Sno Babies tells the story of 16 year-old best friends Kristen McKusker (Kelly of NBC’s Game of Silence ) and Hannah Reid (Andino of Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way and Queen of the South) who become addicted to heroin. Kristin is an honor student from a good Catholic family who finds her world upside down after becoming pregnant while addicted to heroin. Hannah is an edgy, vixen and an only child from a family of divorce who finds herself battling for her life while also battling her struggles with heroin.