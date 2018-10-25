EXCLUSIVE: Paola Andino and Katie Kelly are joining the Bridget Smith-directed independent drama Sno Babies, which goes into production in early November in Philadelphia, PA.
Inspired by true events, Sno Babies tells the story of 16 year-old best friends Kristen McKusker (Kelly of NBC’s Game of Silence ) and Hannah Reid (Andino of Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way and Queen of the South) who become addicted to heroin. Kristin is an honor student from a good Catholic family who finds her world upside down after becoming pregnant while addicted to heroin. Hannah is an edgy, vixen and an only child from a family of divorce who finds herself battling for her life while also battling her struggles with heroin.
“After a long casting process, we are thrilled to have found these two crazy talented, beautiful, passionate actresses to tell this very powerful story,” said Smith in a statement.
Sno Babies is written and produced by Michael Walsh. Andino and Kelly are both repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Millennium Artists. Smith’s Philly Born Productions is also producing.