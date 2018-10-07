Film festival panels can sometimes be a bit – well, a bit much. So SNL mocked the oft fatuous world of panel participation by reimagining one from the 56th New York Film Festival celebrating the anniversary of the #MeToo movement.

The skit was a revival of Kate McKinnon’s “Debette Goldry” character, a somewhat deranged aging actress from the Hollywood era where women were given no respect and had to do demeaning tasks to get roles in films. Goldry seems to accept that and is surprised when younger actresses of the modern era are treated better.

Also present on the SNL/NYFF panel were actresses Marion Cotillard (played by Cecily Strong), Allison Janey (Heidi Gardner), Sandra Oh (Awkwafina) and Goldry (McKinnon).

Check it out above.