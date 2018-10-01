Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Neil Casey (Ghostbusters), Dot-Marie Jones (Glee), and Janicza Bravo (Camping) are attached to star in Greener Grass, a film from writing and directing duo Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe. The helmers will also star in the pic, based on their SXSW short film. It’s set in a timeless suburbia and tells the story of soccer moms Jill (DeBoer) and Lisa (Luebbe). While their children compete on the soccer field, the pair competes in the bleachers in this dark comedy where every adult wears braces on their straight teeth, couples coordinate meticulously pressed outfits, and coveted family members become pawns in the ultimate competition for acceptance. Mary Holland (Veep), Jim Cummings (Thunder Road), Lauren Adams (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Asher Miles Fallica (Ozark), Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House), and John Milhiser (SNL) co-star. Natalie Metzger is producing Greener Grass, which is currently shooting in LA. Executive producers are Gulp Splash Productions and Vanishing Angle. DeBoer and Luebbe are repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Bennett by UTA; Casey and Carden by UTA and Rise Management; Jones by TCA Management; Bravo by UTA and Kevin Rowe.

Actors Dominic Bogart and Hayes Mercure have joined Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, and Jamie Foxx in the WB’s drama, Just Mercy, which is currently filming in Atlanta. Destin Cretton is directing the film, based on Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir on his first case about Walter McMillian, a young black man sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his airtight alibi, McMillian was convicted and spent six years on death row before being exonerated. Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein are the film’s producers, while Jordan, Stevenson, Mike Drake, Gabriel Hammond, Daniel Hammond and Niija Kuykendall serving as executive producers. Just Mercy is scheduled to hit theaters January 17, 2020. This is Bogart’s third collaboration with Cretton, after starring in the director’s debut feature, I Am Not A Hipster. Repped by The Green Room and Headline Talent Agency, Bogart was also seen in The Glass Castle, which starred Larson. Mercure, repped by The People Store, appears in the indie film Headlock with Andy Garcia, Diana Agron, and Justin Bartha.