Saturday Night Live had a message for President Trump on this week’s show: We don’t want to hear from you – at least via phone messages.

Poking fun at last Wednesday’s Presidential Alert, wherein an estimated 225 million smart phones received a test alert on a new system designed for national emergencies (by some accounts, the most unwanted free communication since U2’s album giveaway of “Songs of Innocence”), SNL examined what would happen if the new national channel became President Trump’s companion to Twitter.

Check it out – and wait for the clever marketing ploy at the end.