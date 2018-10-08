Saturday Night Live alum Finesse Mitchell will take the stage in his first stand-up special Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You, premiering Friday, October 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on Showtime.

Directed by Devon Shepard and shot at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California, the hour-long special will feature Mitchell taking on everything from L.A. life and staying out of the club to juggling the non-stop demands of marriage, fatherhood and “adult-ing.” You can watch a first-look clip below.

Showtime

Mitchell became known during a three-year run on Saturday Night Live, creating hilarious characters like “Starrkeisha” and impersonating actor Morgan Freeman and rapper 50 Cent. His other TV credits include Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns, Mad Families (opposite Charlie Sheen and Tiffany Haddish), Roadies on Showtime, Media and A.N.T. Farm. His feature film work includes Who’s Your Caddy, The Comebacks, Mad Money and Barely Lethal, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessica Alba.

Mitchell performed on the Shaq All-Star Comedy Jam tour and was a featured act on the Showtime special, Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam – Live From Atlanta, filmed in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Additionally, Mitchell is a published author with Your Girlfriends Only Know So Much: A Brother’s Take on Dating and Mating for Sistas which is an advice book for women born out of his widely popular monthly advice column for Essence.

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You is directed by Devon Shepard and executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics along with Finesse Mitchell, Adris Debarge and Adam Ginivisian.