Comedy Central roast star Jeff Ross is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of Amazon’s hit series Sneaky Pete.

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete stars Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family.

Ross will play Doug Decker, AKA DC Doug, a behind the scenes political power player with a taste for high end wine and decadence.

The series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, also stars Marin Ireland as Julia Bowman, Margo Martindale as Audrey Bernhardt, Shane McRae as Taylor Bowman, Libe Barer as Carly Bowman and Peter Gerety as Otto Bernhardt.

Ross is the star and executive producer of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle on Comedy Central. In addition, he is currently working on Historical Roasts, a series he will host for Netflix that takes historical figures from history and puts them on a dais of their peers for a modern day roast. Most recently, he has appeared in guest roles on Kingdom for DirecTV and Teachers on TV Land. In addition, he plays Hooked Foot on Disney Channel’s animated series Tangled. Ross is repped by WME and Thruline Entertainment.