The popular social media app Snapchat is doing its part for voter registration. On Tuesday Snap announced that the app helped register over 400,000 with voter registration ahead of the November 6 midterm elections.

In a time when Taylor Swift has come forward with her political stance, getting millennials to the polls has been a primary goal for the upcoming elections. Snapchat encouraged users 18 and over to vote via a button on their profile page for two weeks which led them to TurboVote.org. Video messages urging users to register were also incorporated into the app.

As a result, more than 400,000 users registered and 600,000 users signed up to receive election reminders from TurboVote, the majority of which were in the 18-to-24-year-old range. The top states for TurboVote signups included California, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania as well as key battleground states Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

Snap announced the voting feature on their blog on September 23 on National Voter Registration Day. They also offered filters for users so that they can encourage their friends to register. The Discover feature also included stories about midterm elections and voter registration efforts happening across different communities.

80 percent of United States Snapchat users are 18 and older. The app is used frequently — almost 20 times a day. This could very well impact midterm elections when it comes to voters between 18 and 24.