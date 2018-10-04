The stocks of major tech companies, especially those of the major social media players, have pulled back sharply today amid renewed fears that federal regulators could finally rein in their fast-growing businesses.

Snapchat parent Snap Inc. has been the hardest hit, reaching a new 52-week low of $7.61, down 7% for the day. , despite owning Instagram, the social network with the best reputation on Wall Street, has slipped 2.5% to $158.31. has dropped more than 3% to about $28.

The damage is not contained to social media. On a day when the Dow has tumbled more than 300 points, tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, which owns Google, are all well into the red. Netflix is down 4%. Roku, whose shares have doubled since April amid the streaming video boom, is down a dramatic 8%.

While there are macroeconomic reasons for the declines, such as ominous Treasury statistics on government bond yields, Anthony DiClemente, a veteran tech analyst with Evercore ISI, issued a report that rattled investors. He warns that the worst could be yet to come, especially for social media giants like Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, all of whose 12-month price targets he lowered in the report.

“While advertising-driven internet stocks have underperformed in recent months … we worry that regulatory concerns are unlikely to dissipate in the near term,” DiClemente wrote. “While these concerns are at least partially priced into stocks, they may continue to weigh on the largest internet names.”

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, left, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Luis Magana/Shutterstock

Tech stocks have propelled the broader markets to several years of gains, but there are increasing concerns on Wall Street that the rally is becoming overextended on a technical basis. Also, the companies have faced harsh scrutiny from the federal government after episodes of data misuse and the hijacking of their platforms by political partisans and foreign elements looking to sway U.S. elections.

Facebook and Twitter executives testified before a Senate committee last month that is examining their business practices. When a Google rep declined to appear, his empty chair got a tongue-lashing worthy of Clint Eastwood at the Republican convention.

President Donald Trump is planning a summit meeting with tech leaders, which will enable Administration officials to air concerns such as the oft-aired charge of anti-conservative bias. Trump has also frequently tangled with Amazon — via Twitter, of course.