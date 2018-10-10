From scripted dramas to mysteries to docuseries, Snap Originals is looking to reinvent the world of mobile TV with their very first — and formal — slate of fall shows

The shows come from Snap’s partnership with some of the industry’s biggest names including the Duplass Brothers, Bunim/Murray, Mark Boal and writers from shows like Riverdale and Friday Night Lights.

In Endless Summer (launching Oct. 10), Summer McKeen and Dylan Jordan try to balance love, friends, family, and fame in this intimate snapshot of their lives in Laguna Beach, California. Class of Lies (Oct. 10) features best friends and college roommates Devon and Missy Missy cracking cold cases on their successful true-crime podcast — one of them being the disappearance of their best friend. Also launching on Oct. 10 is the Duplass Brothers college coming-of-age series CO-ED.

Snap

In Vivian (Oct. 22) from NBCU Digital Lab, we follow the life of the titular Vivian, the youngest model scout at Wilhelmina, one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the world. Snap goes from supermodels to supernatural in The Dead Girls Detective Agency (Oct. 22). Based on the young adult novel by Susie Cox, the dark comedy follows Charlotte Feldman, a young woman who must work from beyond to figure out how and why she died, in order to avoid an eternity in purgatory. And in the spirit of anthologies, Snap will launch the horror series V/H/S on Oct. 28 — just in time for Halloween.

Snap

Another scripted original slated for a TBD release on Snap include the French format-inspired Bref as well as the romantic comedy #Vanlife about a young couple that decides to opt out of the rat race and start a new life in a 2004 Dodge Sprinter.

Snap

Bringing Up Bhabie, a recently greenlit docuseries that will follow “cash me outside” viral star Bhad Bhabie. Other greenlit docuseries include the Bunim/Murray-produced docuseries Growing Up Drag which follows the coming of age of teen drag stars as well as Stunt Brothers, a series that follows daredevil brothers recreating Hollywood movies at home. In Deep Creek, a group of friends gets put to the test when they make their yearly summer trip to Deep Creek, Maryland only to have all their emotional secrets revealed.

The slate of shows adds to Snap’s continuing push for original content. Their first original Good Luck America launched 2 years ago. They have since added over 60 original series from dozens of partners, including NBC, CBS, ESPN, Viacom and others.

New episodes of each serialized scripted original show will be released daily. In addition to the inaugural slate, there will be a steady stream of Snap Originals available on the Discover page for Snapchatters’ viewing pleasure.