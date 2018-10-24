Snap has hired two executives to take over responsibilities for the departing Imran Kahn, the outgoing chief strategy officer.

Jeremi Gorman, former head of global ad sales for Amazon, has been named chief business officer, and Jared Grusd, who was CEO of the Huffington Post, joins as the chief strategy officer, according to an email CEO Evan Spiegel sent Wednesday morning to staff.

The hires helped pump the company’s stock, which rose modestly in morning trading.

Gorman spent the last six at Amazon, where she oversaw business intelligence and analytics and the international expansion of Amazon’s advertising business.

“I’m deeply proud of the great work you have all done to make sure our advertisers’ return on investment is unrivaled among our peers,” Spiegel wrote in an email. “Jeremi joins us with proven expertise and talent that will make our platform even better for our partners and I am excited to have her on our team.”

Grusd has held leadership positions at Spotify, Google and Oath, parent company of The Huffington Post.

“Jared will work to expand Snap’s footprint and develop key relationships around the globe to scale user growth,” Spiegel wrote. “We have an immense amount of running room to grow globally through the billions of people who do not yet use Snap