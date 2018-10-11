Sky is developing a police comedy starring Rogue One’s Daniel Mays from Broadchurch and Tin Star indie Kudos.

I hear the pay-TV giant is making a non-TX pilot, which has the working title of Code 404, written by Horrible Histories and Not Going Out writer Daniel Peak and is being co-produced by Water and Power Productions.

Directed by Ben Palmer, who previously helmed The Inbetweeners and David Mitchell and Robert Webb comedy Back, the broadcaster is currently deciding whether to take the project to full series.

The full details of the police project have been kept under wraps, but I’m told the narrative comedy has a similar tone to Charlie Brooker’s A Touch of Cloth, the spoof cop comedy that ran on Sky One in 2012. Phil Temple and Diederick Santer exec produce for Kudos and Sam Myer exec produces for Water and Power.

It is an interesting role for Mays, who is best known in the UK, for starring in British cop drama Line of Duty, where he plays armed response officer Sergeant Danny Waldron.

It is one of Kudos’ first comedies in some time; the Diederick Santer-run company, which is owned by Endemol shine. The producer is best known for high-end drama series such as Apple Tree Yard, Humans and The Tunnel, but has dabbled in comedy with shows such as Olivia Colman-fronted Flowers.

Water and Power Productions, meanwhile, is a fledgling firm founded by Horrible Histories producer Tom Miller, who previously worked at Mirmax and Scott Free, banking exec Sam Myer and media financier James Swarbrick, who worked on projects including Wolf Hall and The King’s Speech.

Sky One has been ramping up its comedy slate in recent months with the likes of Lindsay Lohan’s Sick Note, Jack Whitehall’s Bounty Hunters and Karl Pilkington’s Sick of It.